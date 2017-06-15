BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Slays On July Cover Of ‘Vogue’

Zendaya is having a pretty dope summer.
Not only she is starring in the anticipated Marvel franchise film Spider-Man: Homecoming, but she’s also scored her first-ever Vogue cover—and she looks stunning.
For the July issue of the fashion Bible, the Disney actress, shoe designer and activist slays in a white Calvin Klein halter dress adorned in black and yellow feathers. She finishes off the look with shaggy bangs and a pair of Diane von Furstenberg drop black earrings.
During the interview, the 20-year-old talks about a range of topics including a meeting with Disney execs about K.C. Undercover where she insisted that the show feature a family of color and that be the show’s producer. Not too shabby for a then 16-year-old.
Zendaya also shared that she plans on doing a stop-and-frisk episode on K.C. Undercover, she hasn’t signed on for any future films so far and she wants to do a project with one of her idols, Angela Davis.
On her other demands for K.C. Undercover:
“I wanted to make sure that she wasn’t good at singing or acting or dancing. That she wasn’t artistically inclined. I didn’t want them to all of a sudden be like, ‘Oh, yeah, and then she sings this episode!’ No. She can’t dance; she can’t sing. She can’t do that stuff. There are other things that a girl can be. I want her to be martial arts–trained. I want her to be able to do everything that a guy can do. I want her to be just as smart as everybody else. I want her to be a brainiac. I want her to be able to think on her feet. But I also want her to be socially awkward, not a cool kid. I want her to be normal with an extraordinary life.”
On the end of her first real relationship:
“It was my first love. It wasn’t a good ending.” There have been no relationships since, she says, but she is moving on. “You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, What did I do wrong? That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.”
Designer Michael Kors on Zendaya’s fashion evolution and how he’s helped her style:
“I’ve got my cast of women. I’m always looking for a new character. Not only does Zendaya love fashion but she understands that you can play a role when you get dressed.”
Zendaya is the second Black woman to have a solo cover on Vogue in 2017—Loving’s lead actress Ruth Negga was its first for the Jan issue.
@zendaya can pull off virtually any look. Watch her put that skill to the test as she dances through nine decades of fashion and beauty in the link in our bio. Director @bardiazeinali Fashion Editor @jordenbickham DP @fletcher_wolfe Hair @jawaraw Makeup @patmcgrathreal Manicure @honeynailz Set Design @nicholasdesjardins Editor William Town @modern.post Post Production @modern.post
Congrats Zendaya!
Read the Vogue July profile in its entirety here.
RELATED NEWS:
Erykah Badu Stans Out For Zendaya’s ‘Tyrone’ Performance On ‘Lip Sync Battle’
Golden Lady: Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Slayage Look Easy
Ruth Negga’s Vogue Cover Is The First Black Girl Magic Moment Of 2017