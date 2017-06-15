Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

#BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Slays On July Cover Of ‘Vogue’

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and "K.C. Undercover" actress is utter perfection in Calvin Klein.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Zendaya is having a pretty dope summer.

Not only she is starring in the anticipated Marvel franchise film Spider-Man: Homecoming, but she’s also scored her first-ever Vogue cover—and she looks stunning. 

Zendaya Vogue Cover

Source: Mario Testino/Vogue / Conde Nast


For the July issue of the fashion Bible, the Disney actress, shoe designer and activist slays in a white Calvin Klein halter dress adorned in black and yellow feathers. She finishes off the look with shaggy bangs and a pair of Diane von Furstenberg drop black earrings.

During the interview, the 20-year-old talks about a range of topics including a meeting with Disney execs about K.C. Undercover where she insisted that the show feature a family of color and that be the show’s producer. Not too shabby for a then 16-year-old.

Zendaya also shared that she plans on doing a stop-and-frisk episode on K.C. Undercover, she hasn’t signed on for any future films so far and she wants to do a project with one of her idols, Angela Davis.

On her other demands for K.C. Undercover:

“I wanted to make sure that she wasn’t good at singing or acting or dancing. That she wasn’t artistically inclined. I didn’t want them to all of a sudden be like, ‘Oh, yeah, and then she sings this episode!’ No. She can’t dance; she can’t sing. She can’t do that stuff. There are other things that a girl can be. I want her to be martial arts–trained. I want her to be able to do everything that a guy can do. I want her to be just as smart as everybody else. I want her to be a brainiac. I want her to be able to think on her feet. But I also want her to be socially awkward, not a cool kid. I want her to be normal with an extraordinary life.”

On the end of her first real relationship:

“It was my first love. It wasn’t a good ending.” There have been no relationships since, she says, but she is moving on. “You know you’re OK in a breakup when your first thought is not, What did I do wrong? That was the dumbest decision of your life, and you’re going to regret it forever.”

Designer Michael Kors on Zendaya’s fashion evolution and how he’s helped her style:

“I’ve got my cast of women. I’m always looking for a new character. Not only does Zendaya love fashion but she understands that you can play a role when you get dressed.”

Zendaya is the second Black woman to have a solo cover on Vogue in 2017—Loving’s lead actress Ruth Negga was its first for the Jan issue.

Congrats Zendaya!

Read the Vogue July profile in its entirety here.

RELATED NEWS:  

Erykah Badu Stans Out For Zendaya’s ‘Tyrone’ Performance On ‘Lip Sync Battle’

Golden Lady: Tracee Ellis Ross Makes The Slayage Look Easy 

Ruth Negga’s Vogue Cover Is The First Black Girl Magic Moment Of 2017

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading #BlackGirlMagic: Zendaya Slays On July Cover Of ‘Vogue’

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch What Happens Live - Season 13
Kenya Moore Is Married?!?!?
 1 hour ago
06.16.17
"All Eyes On Me" Movie Screening
Radio One Raleigh Celebrates The Release Of “All…
 2 hours ago
06.16.17
#BlackLove: We Are Living For This Super Cute…
 14 hours ago
06.16.17
Black Police Officers Prove To Be Heroes During…
 23 hours ago
06.16.17
‘Love Connection’ Hunk Michael Greene Wants To Be…
 24 hours ago
06.16.17
Tiger Woods Headed Back To Rehab Following DUI…
 24 hours ago
06.15.17
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
Steve Harvey To Flint Resident: “Enjoy Your Nice…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestant Accused Of Sexual Assault…
 1 day ago
06.16.17
Rae Dawn Chong;Whoopi Goldberg;Bennet Guillory;Oprah Winfrey In 'The Color Purple'
White Actress Claims Steven Spielberg Has Never Cast…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
WATCH: “Insecure” Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Finally…
 1 day ago
06.16.17
NeNe Leakes Regally Reveals Her Return To ‘RHOA’:…
 2 days ago
06.15.17
Is Beyoncé In Labor?
 2 days ago
06.15.17
Guess Who’s A Dad Now
 2 days ago
06.14.17
WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos