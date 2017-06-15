Black Police Officers Prove To Be Heroes During Congressional Shooting In Virginia

Danielle Jennings

The shooting at a Virginia congressional baseball practice has left many physical and emotional scars, after shooter James Hodgkinson opened fire earlier this week. However, if it weren’t for two incredibly brave police officers, the situation could have been a lot worse.

Friends aren’t surprised by courage officers Crystal Griner & David Bailey showed taking down congressional shooter https://t.co/DBALBSG8P3 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 15, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise was shot while at a congressional baseball practice when an armed gunman opened fire, but many others in attendance were spared due to the heroic efforts and instincts of police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey. The Daily Beast has the full report of just how their quick thinking in a time of crisis saved a host of lives from what could have amounted to a massacre.

A mass shooting during a congressional baseball practice early Wednesday morning could have been a full-blown “massacre,” Congress members say. Instead, two special agents put their lives on the line, potentially saving dozens of others.

Capitol Police officers Crystal Griner and David Bailey are special agents on Rep. Steve Scalise’s security detail. Scalise was standing near second base in an Alexandria, Virginia park when the bullets began flying from behind the third base dugout, striking Scalise. While Scalise dragged himself to safety, Griner and Bailey lept into action. In an extended firefight, the two agents took down shooter James Hodgkinson while battling through injuries of their own. Both were taken to the hospital after the gunfight, and are recovering from their injuries, officials say.

Former Majority Leader Eric Cantor further elaborated of Bailey and Griner’s bravery stating, “The bravery David showed reflects the kind of commitment he, Crystal, and the team demonstrated each and every day,” Cantor continued. “Incidents like the attack today are never something many of us even imagine happening. David is a trained professional who was and remains ready to act whatever the threat. Wishing him a full recovery.” He added to include “[Griner’s] an incredibly able and professional individual who always takes her job and responsibility seriously,” Cantor told The Daily Beast. “It is not surprising to hear of her heroism and bravery during this horrible attack.”

We thank both David Bailey and Crystal Griner for their bravery and stopping an incredibly terrifying situation from getting even further out of control. Here’s to a speedy recovery!

