Is Beyoncé In Labor?

What do the Beyoncé album, the Formation video, and her baby bumps have in common? No one knew about them until Beyoncé was ready to reveal them to the world.

Bey and Jay Z know how to keep a secret well under wraps and the general public out of their business, but a particular set of events and circumstances has many wondering whether she may be in labor.

According to an unconfirmed tip from The Shade Room, Beyoncé is delivering her babies at the UCLA Medical Center. Supposedly, a source from the hospital revealed that Bey was admitted under a fake name and the entire 5th floor has been shut down.

Of course, this is nothing more than hearsay, but some signs indicate that the reports might be legit.

However, E! News reports that a fleet of Black SUVs were seen leaving Beyoncé and Jay Z‘s neighborhood. She was allegedly taken to a Los Angeles-area hospital, and there are rumors that she asked to have a floor cleared to protect her privacy (just like she did when Blue Ivy was born).

Beyoncé will want her family to be in the building for the delivery, and Solange‘s schedule has lined up in a way that allows her to be there to greet the babies. But it should be noted that Jay was spotted traveling last week, and he’s expected to come out for the Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony tomorrow.

Finally, there was an encouraging Instagram post from hair stylist Chuck Amos, which many believe to be a message of encouragement while Beyoncé is in labor.

‘s camp hasn’t confirmed any of the rumors at this time. The world will simply have to wait to find out whether her Gemini twins have finally arrived.

