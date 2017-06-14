Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Laverne Cox Ruffles The Red Carpet With A Slit Higher Than OITNB’s Ratings

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Orange Is The New Black‘s Laverne Cox appeared on the show’s red carpet last this weekend, celebrating its 5th season. Lavern sported a beige ruffled dress with a thigh high slit, designed by Shari Richi and was styled by Christina Pacelli. 

'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Celebration

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


The dress was off the shoulders, ruffled at the top and bottom, with a sheer see through material. The strappy sandals were a perfect match with the dress as Laverne struck a pose at the premiere.

'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Celebration

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


Starring as Sophia on the beloved Netflix series, Laverne kept it simple with accented pops of color for the evening. Straying away from basic black eyeliner, she gave some color with nacy blue eyeliner and pink shadow. Her hair was half up, cascading down in loose waves and her skin had a beautiful summer glow.

'Orange Is The New Black' Season 5 Celebration

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty


What’s your take on Laverne’s look? Vote HAUTE or NAUGHT below!

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah’s Twist To The Athleisure Look

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rita Ora Gets Ruffled On The Red Carpet

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Rihanna Is Pantsuit Perfection At Parsons Benefit

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Stars Step Out For The CFDA Awards

13 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Stars Step Out For The CFDA Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Stars Step Out For The CFDA Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Stars Step Out For The CFDA Awards

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards is one of the biggest nights in fashion and celebrities did not disappoint. From vintage, to the new school, stars gathered in New York City to honor the industry's best and brightest.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: “Insecure” Season 2 Teaser Trailer Is Finally…
 7 mins ago
06.15.17
NeNe Leakes Regally Reveals Her Return To ‘RHOA’:…
 12 hours ago
06.15.17
Is Beyoncé In Labor?
 14 hours ago
06.15.17
Guess Who’s A Dad Now
 20 hours ago
06.14.17
WATCH: Whitney “Can I Be Me ” Movie…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Oprah Had A ‘Wonder Woman Day’ Party At…
 21 hours ago
06.15.17
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Shot In Virginia…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Your Guide To ABFF: The Films, Panels &…
 1 day ago
06.15.17
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C.…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 2 days ago
06.15.17
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Faith Evans’ ‘Coogi Down’ Bustier…
 2 days ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 2 days ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 2 days ago
06.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos