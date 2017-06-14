Roland Martin, Kristen Clarke Cover The Landmark HBCU Court Case

Your browser does not support iframes.

06/14/17 – Roland Martin talks with Kristen Clarke about the Coalition For Equity And Excellence In Higher Education court case in Maryland.

