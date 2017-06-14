Pastor Marvin Sapp Is ‘Open’ To Finding Love; Talks About New Music

Pastor Marvin Sapp wasn’t ready for the Tom Joyner Morning Show!

The Michigan native was on to promote his new single Close but he quickly learned the TJMS crew was trying to make a love connection!

Listen to the full interview below to learn about his new music… and his love life!

Your browser does not support iframes.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.