Pastor Marvin Sapp Is ‘Open’ To Finding Love; Talks About New Music

Foxy NC staff
Pastor Marvin Sapp wasn’t ready for the Tom Joyner Morning Show!

The Michigan native was on to promote his new single Close but he quickly learned the TJMS crew was trying to make a love connection!

Listen to the full interview below to learn about his new music… and his love life!


comments – Add Yours
