Your Guide To ABFF: The Films, Panels & Soirée You Don’t Want To Miss

Black Hollywood meets the beach at this year’s annual American Black Film Festival in Miami.

The ABFF festival highlights and showcases Blacks in film, TV and production through a series of exclusive screenings, intimate parties and insider panels created to cultivate and encourage the Black entertainment industry.

You’ve secured your passes, booked the hotel and reveled in the glory of packing light, now it’s time to put together your schedule. Here’s a few events you don’t want to miss out on!

June 14

Opening Night Film: Girls Trip

June 14th marks the opening night of ABFF, which means there will plenty of swanky soirées to commemorate the beginning of the festival. Get in your morning workout with Logan star Elise Neal at her body boot camp (get your tickets here) then chill out for a minute until it’s time for a few drinks and networking.

The “Welcome To Miami Mixer” is the perfect event to unwind before being ushered to the Olympia Theater where you’ll hear opening night remarks followed by a presentation of the hilarious and raunchy Girls Trip

Cap the night off at River Yacht Club.

June 15

Tasha Smith’s Master Class In Acting

Now that the festival is officially underway, it’s time to check out what panels it has to offer. Tasha Smith’s Master Class In Acting “leads students through multi-level instructional training focused on the craft and career of an actor, designed to help students unlock their artistic potential and inspire personal growth.”

And when in Miami, live like the Floridians. Stop by the Cadillac Interactive Studio and check out Cadillac’s sweet new rides.

Catch a ride over to the screening of the must-see documentary Step at the MB Cinematheque. It’s an emotional watch, but save some tears for TV One’s presentation of When Love Kills: The Falicia Blakely Story (directed by Tasha Smith).

Rest up then head back out to catch some of the informative panels. Executive producer Mona Scott-Young leads “The Business Of Entertainment” and stick around for “Cocktails, Conversations & Financial Facts With Prudential.”

Close out your night at the ABFF all-white party at Nikki Beach.

June 16

“Celebrity Scene Stealers”

Take it easy on day three and get your beauty fix at the ABFF Style Lounge presented by Shea Moisture. “Stop by for pampering, touch ups and grooming before your next event.”

In between getting pampered, hit up the Power Lounge for a discussion with Survivor’s Remorse stars Jessie T. Usher and Erica Ash.

There’s going to be even more star power at the “Celebrity Scene Stealers” event where Tasha Smith where Boris Kodjoe, Nicole Ari Parker, Lil Mama, Lance Gross, Tami Roman and Lisa Wu perform scenes from TV One’s annual screenplay competition.

You’ll need some comic relief after that one, so hang out with Insecure star Yvonne Orji as five comedians battle it out at the ABFF Comedy Wings Competition presented by HBO.

June 17

‘All Eyez On Me’ Closing Night Screening

Led by Stephanie Allain (Dear White People, Beyond the Lights, Hustle & Flow, Muppets from Space, the “Master Class In Producing” is the perfect panel for the filmmaker burning inside of you.

Faith Evans will be hosting the “Spotlight Screening: Biggie: The Notorious Life Of Notorious B.I.G.” And later that day, get catty with Karrueche Tran, who stars in the new TNT show Claws.

Prepare to learn the industry with John Singleton, who will pick up where Mona Scott-Young left off at “The Business Of Entertainment.”

And now it gets pretty packed, so pay attention. You have to catch the season two premiere of Queen Sugar. Jet over to the MUST-SEE “Spotlight Screening” of Insecure.

The evening ends on bang with the “Closing Night Film” All Eyez On Me followed by the closing night party at The Paris Theater.

June 18

Celebrate the winners of the ABFF film competition at the ABFF Filmmakers Award Presentation hosted by Chris Spencer.

Pat yourself on the back, you’ve survived the weekend. Wheels up! #TeamBeautiful will be on the ground at ABFF so follow us on social media @HelloBeautiful and @Shamika_Sanders.

