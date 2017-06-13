GET THE LOOK: 16 Sasha Obama Inspired Summer Dresses

Happy Birthday Natasha Obama! Good fashion sense is definitely a strong gene in the Obama family, from Mom’s stylish trends to her older sister’s work swag, Sasha keeps the tradition going in celebration of her 16th birthday (where has the time gone??).
For the festivities, Sasha wore a cute slip dress in classic red as she partied with those closest to her. The color looks beautiful on her, as red is a hue that compliments everyone’s complexion. Let’s explore how you can get this look for yourself, no matter how your budget is looking these days!
SPLURGE
Get your fab-on by checking out this hot red gown from Nordstrom for $398.00, especially if you want that “flow” effect for your look. There’s also a deeper shade of red for $520.00 at Neiman Marcus. You can also get your splurge on for red with this raspberry satin look by Jason Wu (one of Michelle’s favorite designers) for $672.75 or a wrap style dress by Alexis Analiai for $550.00.
SPEND
Try this short cut style dress from Bloomingdales for $128.00, or a wine colored hue for $180.00. If you don’t want something too red, here is a softer color by Self-Portrait for $232.00. You can also get a sexy slit in the front with this Halston Heritage dress for $193.50.
SAVE
Want to add a design or patterned look to your red? ASOS has got you covered with this lace-style Maxi Dress for $95.00. Go with the tie waist style with this $75.00 dress from Nordstrom – a cute look! Want to save even more? This Alma Slip Dress is worth checking out, along with this figure fitting spaghetti strap dress for $22.99!
PLUS SIZE
You can never go wrong with lace! Checkout this version in plus-size that is complimentary for the curves for $119.00 or this Overall Style Slip Dress from ASOS for $17.50.
PETITE
This mini cut dress comes in the perfect shade of red for only $60.00.
TALL
If you’re leggier than most, show off your assets in this Frill Detail low cut number for $60.00.
So there you have it! But wait, you can’t forget about your red lipstick! Make sure you have the complete sexy in red look!
DON’T MISS:
GET THE LOOK: Spring Into Summer With These Top Fashion Trends
GET THE LOOK: Nene Leakes’ Polished Palazzo Look For Fashion Police
GET THE LOOK: Lupita Nyong’o’s Head-turning Collar At Diddy’s Party
#TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids
#TBT: The Best Photos From Hashtag #ObamaAndKids
1. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 1 of 22
2. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 2 of 22
3. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 3 of 22
4. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 4 of 22
5. #ObamaAndKidsSource:White House Twitter 5 of 22
6. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 6 of 22
7. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 7 of 22
8. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 8 of 22
9. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 9 of 22
10. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 10 of 22
11. #ObamaAndKidsSource:White House Twitter 11 of 22
12. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 12 of 22
13. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 13 of 22
14. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 14 of 22
15. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 15 of 22
16. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 16 of 22
17. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 17 of 22
18. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 18 of 22
19. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 19 of 22
20. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 20 of 22
21. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 21 of 22
22. #ObamaAndKidsSource:Twitter 22 of 22