HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Faith Evans’ ‘Coogi Down’ Bustier At Summer Jam

HelloBeautiful Staff

decked out in a Coogi bustier, summoned the spirit of her late husband,, aka the, over the weekend.

Evans was one of the man performers who shut down the Hot 97 Summer Jam stage on Sunday. She also bought out most of the Bad Boy Family, including Lil Cease, Lil Kim and Total.

The songstress paired the corset with distressed white jeans and white studded heels. Evans bustier was designed by Next Level Exclusive Designs and was styled by famed celebrity stylist,

What do you think beauties? Are you here for this throwback, vintage look?

RELATED LINKS:

#TheBuzzLive: Faith Evans Talks Biggie Duet Album

Faith Evans Opens Up About Breakup With Stevie J

Stevie J Opens Up About His Breakup With Joseline Hernandez & Rumored Relationship With Faith Evans