The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine

The ladies look like summer personified on their 'Essence' cover!

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Before you head to the theater to see some of Hollywood’s favorite ladies in the hilarious and raunchy comedy Girls Trip, you have to see just how stunning the cast is on the cover of the latest issue of Essence magazine.

Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish look absolutely radiant as they all cover the June issue of Essence magazine. In addition to the group cover shot, each lovely lady also has a solo cover to shine on their own. Queen Latifah and Regina Hall are ethereal in soft blue hues, Tiffany Haddish looks regal in purple and Jada Pinkett-Smith is a vibrant vision in orange.

You can check out the covers BELOW:

In an excerpt of the accompanying interview, Jada Pinkett-Smith discusses how necessary it is for black women to let go and have fun without being so hard on ourselves.

Jada Pinkett-Smith: “Because of our history in this country and how we’ve been labeled, I think we, as Black women, tend to be a little hard on ourselves. That feeling of always having to be on point has prevented us from being expansive in how we see ourselves and how we allow ourselves to be entertained, but I think we’re getting to a place where we’re afforded the opportunity to kind of cut loose and see all the wonderful colors of who we are,” she said.

“In this film we are flawed, funny, vulnerable and out of our minds! We go way over the top, just to remind people that it’s comedy. Even though this group of women gets to wild out together, they’ve also been holding on to some things that have made their friendship feel inauthentic,” Pinkett-Smith said.

The film also serves as an onscreen reunion of co-stars Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith, who were last in a film together with the 1996 iconic crime drama Set It Off. Speaking of the reunion, Queen Latifah said it was a pretty simple exchange between the two that came down to, “Are you doing it? If you do it, then I’ll do it.”

You only have a little over a month left before you can check out all the hilarious hijinks when Girls Trip hits theaters on Friday, July 21!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2942227/oprah-winfrey-sets-the-record-straight-says-shell-never-run-for-president/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2942207/golden-state-warriors-allegedly-voted-to-skip-white-house-visit/

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 43 mins ago
06.13.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 2 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 16 hours ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 18 hours ago
06.13.17
Xscape Signs On For New Reality Show
 19 hours ago
06.13.17
NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic…
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons…
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
On Amber Rose, Bush Politics & Feminism
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos