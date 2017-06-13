Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

5 Fun Styles For Your Vagina Other Than A Brazilian

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Amber Rose debuted her bush during the NBA Finals and the Internet went wild. Her display brought on strong discussions regarding bush politics and more. While you may not be taking the #AmberRoseChallenge or proudly displaying your pubic hair on the Internet, you can definitely bring some style to your v-fro, if you choose.

MOHAWK FADE

*warning* You are about to see Amber Rose’s vagina photo. Please stop scrolling if you do not want to see. 

Amber Rose shows off her styled bush in all it’s faded glory.


She’s serving 90’s house party vibes!

VAJAZZLE


You sparkle, so why shouldn’t she? Glam out down there. This look is especially flirty while wearing a multi-strap bathing suit. This look was started by NYC aesthetician Cindy Barshop and has continued over the past few years. You can bedazzle your own (stick to the mons pubis area). Check out these body crystals and create your own designs. If you aren’t feeling creative, you can purchase these cherries, tell ’em to get to the point, or even for the bride to be.

HEART


This will never go out of style. Whether you’re showing yourself some love (or your partner) a heart is sweet and sexy. You can check out Beekini Shapers that will help you DIY for under $10.00.

BOW TIE


I mean, with our vagina’s containing the holy grail of sex (the clitoris) and it’s purpose solely being for pleasure, of course it’s a gift! Don’t be afraid to show it. Pubic hair stencils are great options whether you wax, shave, or nair that will allow you to achieve this shape.

LIGHTNING BOLT


Jazz up your landing strip and turn it into a lightning bolt. ’nuff said.

Beauties, how do you style your pubic hair? Tell us in the comments!

DON’T MISS:

The 15 Best Foods To Feed Your Vagina

Pucker Up (Down There): There Is Lipstick For Your Vagina

There’s A New Vaginal Ring That Prevents HIV, But What Does That Mean For Black Women?

Does this look cool?

15 Cocktail Recipes To Set Off Your Summer BBQ

15 photos Launch gallery

15 Cocktail Recipes To Set Off Your Summer BBQ

Continue reading 15 Cocktail Recipes To Set Off Your Summer BBQ

15 Cocktail Recipes To Set Off Your Summer BBQ

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse…
 12 hours ago
06.14.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C.…
 16 hours ago
06.14.17
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 19 hours ago
06.14.17
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Faith Evans’ ‘Coogi Down’ Bustier…
 19 hours ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 21 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Take That, Take That: Diddy & Beyoncé Top Forbes’…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 22 hours ago
06.14.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Xscape Signs On For New Reality Show
 2 days ago
06.13.17
NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
BMM 2016
Photos