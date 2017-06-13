TJMS
Home > TJMS

TOP OF THE MORNING: Lavell Is Headed Overseas!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


06/13/17 – Tom and the crew open the show talking about Lavell’s trip to entertain the troops.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading TOP OF THE MORNING: Lavell Is Headed Overseas!

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 43 mins ago
06.13.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 2 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 16 hours ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 18 hours ago
06.13.17
Xscape Signs On For New Reality Show
 19 hours ago
06.13.17
NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic…
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons…
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
On Amber Rose, Bush Politics & Feminism
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos