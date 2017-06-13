Top Paid NBA Players

We all know that the NBA Players are paid some serious money. Forbes has announced the NBA Players that are paid the most money. Here are the top 5.

5. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Total Earnings: $41.5 mil

Salary: $26.5 mil

4. James Harden, Houston Rockets

Total Earnings: $46.5 mil

Salary: $26.5 mil

3. Stephan Curry, Golden State Warriors

Total Earnings: $47.1 mil

Salary: $12.1 mil

2. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors

Total Earnings: $62.5 mil

Salary: $26.5 mil

1. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

Total Earnings: $86 mil

Salary: $31 mil

Want to know who else made the list? Click here to find out.

