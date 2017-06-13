Top Paid NBA Players

We all know that the NBA Players are paid some serious money. Forbes has announced the NBA Players that are paid the most money. Here are the top 5.
5. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
Total Earnings: $41.5 mil
Salary: $26.5 mil
4. James Harden, Houston Rockets
Total Earnings: $46.5 mil
Salary: $26.5 mil
3. Stephan Curry, Golden State Warriors
Total Earnings: $47.1 mil
Salary: $12.1 mil
2. Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
Total Earnings: $62.5 mil
Salary: $26.5 mil
1. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
Total Earnings: $86 mil
Salary: $31 mil
Want to know who else made the list? Click here to find out.
