More Retail Stores Are Closing

Soon we will be telling our kids and grand kids about a place called the mall! More of our clothing stores are downsizing or going out of business. Ann Taylor, Dress Barn, Loft, Lane Bryant, Justice and other have announced that they are closing stores just like Macy’s, JC Penney, Kmart and Sears according to CNN Money report.

The parent company of Ann Taylor and Loft, Acena Retail Group announced that they were closing up to 657 locations over the next two years which is about a quarter of all stores according to the New York Post. Online retail is literally killing malls. Soon you’ll have to call to make sure your store is still open. How things have changed. Click here to read the full story and to find out which stores are closing. Do you miss going to the mall go shopping?

