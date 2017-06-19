America’s Favorite Places to Eat!

If there is one thing we Americans love to do is eat out. Well CNBC has announces the 2017 favorite types of food and places we go the most. The rankings are based on various factors including – food quality, service, value and restaurant experience. For Mexican, Chipotle Mexican Grill took top honors this year. Top honor in the pizza category when to Marco’s Pizza. For sandwiches, Firehouse Subs took the title. In the burgers category, In-n-Out Burgers won top honors. And for chicken places, Chick-fil-A took the crown. No matter what this list says, nothing is better than home cooking!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: