Aldi Has Plans To Take Over!

bvick
Leave a comment
25383229

Source: David Leahy Ltd / Getty

Move over Kroger, Publix and Walmart, Aldi has it’s sights on becoming the 3rd largest grocery store chain with in the next four years. The German-owned grocery chain is investing #3.4 billion to expand from 1,600 stores to 2,500 stores by 2022 the company said in a statement. The new concept will have a larger fresh produce section, wider aisles, and electronic displays on the walls plus softer lighting.

“We’re growing at a time when other retailers are struggling. We are giving our customers what they want, which is more organic produce, antibiotic-free meats and fresh healthier options across the store, all at unmatched prices up to 50 percent lower than traditional grocery stores.” Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said in a statement.

Click here to read more about the Aldi’s plan to take over the grocery store battle.

BMM 2016
Photos