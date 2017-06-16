Aldi Has Plans To Take Over!

Move over Kroger, Publix and Walmart, Aldi has it’s sights on becoming the 3rd largest grocery store chain with in the next four years. The German-owned grocery chain is investing #3.4 billion to expand from 1,600 stores to 2,500 stores by 2022 the company said in a statement. The new concept will have a larger fresh produce section, wider aisles, and electronic displays on the walls plus softer lighting.

“We’re growing at a time when other retailers are struggling. We are giving our customers what they want, which is more organic produce, antibiotic-free meats and fresh healthier options across the store, all at unmatched prices up to 50 percent lower than traditional grocery stores.” Aldi U.S. CEO Jason Hart said in a statement.

