Chicago Cops In Laquan McDonald Case To Return To Work

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Chicago Cops In Laquan McDonald Case To Return To Work

Officers Daphne Sebastian, Janet Mondragon, Ricardo Viramontes and Sgt. Stephen Franko, who were suspended without pay, will return to administrative duty.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Four Chicago officers, who were suspended without pay for their roles in the investigation into the fatal 2014 shooting of unarmed Black teen Laquan McDonald, are scheduled to return to work, reports ABC7 Chicago.

The Chicago Police board ruled Monday that the suspension of the cops, Daphne Sebastian, Janet Mondragon, Ricardo Viramontes and Sgt. Stephen Franko, before a criminal trial violates their rights to due process, writes the television news outlet. They will return to administrative duty, and their guns and badges will not be returned, notes the report. The list does not include Jason Van Dyke, who is charged with murder in McDonald’s shooting death, which sparked protests across the nation over the use of excessive force by officers in communities of color, especially in Chicago, where lawmakers have called on the department to face its racist past.

A delayed disciplinary hearing to determine whether officers should be fired is still scheduled to take place after Van Dyke’s criminal trial, reports the Chicago Tribune.

The four cops are accused of approving false statements in police reports that contradicted with dashcam video footage of Van Dyke, who is White, shooting McDonald on Oct. 20, 2014. McDonald was shot 16 times by Van Dyke, who claims he was in fear for his life as the teen came toward him with a knife; however, video footage showed Van Dyke quickly got out of his vehicle and opened fire within seconds as McDonald walked away, writes the Tribune.

Do you think the outrage prompted by McDonald’s shooting death will lead to the cops’ termination? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

SOURCE: ABC7 Chicago, Chicago Tribune

SEE ALSO:

Chicago Cops In Charge Of Laquan McDonald Crime Scene Must Testify

16 Added Counts For Jason Van Dyke In Laquan McDonald Shooting Death Case

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

17 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police


 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 44 mins ago
06.13.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 2 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 16 hours ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 18 hours ago
06.13.17
Xscape Signs On For New Reality Show
 19 hours ago
06.13.17
NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic…
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons…
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
On Amber Rose, Bush Politics & Feminism
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos