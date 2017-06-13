Xscape Signs On For New Reality Show

The ladies ofwill be taking you inside their reunion with a new reality show.

We thought it was too good to be true when Xscape announced they would get back together for the Essence Festival, but then they announced they would be doing a docuseries. Now we know where that show has landed!

TMZ.com reports that Xscape‘s reality show will be airing on Bravo, and it will debut alongside Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in November. Kandi Burruss has been a fixture on RHOA since season 2, so the packaging makes sense.

The series will center on Kandi as she teams up with her group mates Tiny Harris and LaTocha and Tamika Scott. The show will follow the ladies as they prepare for their comeback show, which is the first time they’ll be performing together in more than 20 years.

Sources close to production say the series will be in very experienced hands Mona Scott-Young will be heading things up as the executive producer.

Xscape and Mona on Bravo. This is going to be a must-watch for sure!

