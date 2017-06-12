Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic Surgeries

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

surgeon in operating room

Source: loonger / Getty


A Bronx mother is dead after complications related to a series of multiple surgeries she got in the Dominican Republic, the NYDailyNews reports.

Janelle Edward was found unconscious in her car, by her parents. She reportedly died 30 minutes later at Montefiore Medical Center’s Albert Einstein Hospital.

While the initial autopsy proved to be inconclusive, a doctor reportedly told detectives she died from a blood clot caused by the surgeries.

Janelle underwent breast enhancement surgery, a tummy tuck and butt implants.

“She was a very loving person,” Edwards’ sister Samantha Edwards, who believes she died as a result of surgery complications, said. “That’s how I want to remember my sister. She lived her life and God took her early.”

Edwards reportedly complained of stomach and breast pains before her death. Neighbors reported Edwards was in pain when she returned home from the Dominican Republic.

A few hours before she died, Edwards reportedly wrote “I must sleep good tonight” on Facebook.

RELATED STORIES:

Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris Answers Questions About Marriage And Plastic Surgery

Operation Room Terror: Doctor Won’t Be Charged In Death Of Two Patients Who Died After Plastic Surgery Procedures

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic Surgeries

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 44 mins ago
06.13.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 2 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 3 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 4 hours ago
06.13.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 16 hours ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 18 hours ago
06.13.17
Xscape Signs On For New Reality Show
 19 hours ago
06.13.17
NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic…
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Former NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Arrested On Weapons…
 23 hours ago
06.13.17
On Amber Rose, Bush Politics & Feminism
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Summer Jam 2017: Remy Ma Unifies Female Rappers,…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Could You Have Guessed The Top 10 Highest…
 1 day ago
06.12.17
BMM 2016
Photos