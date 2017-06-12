Lifestyle
CANDID: Healing Relationships Between Women And Their Absent Fathers

Entrepreneur, Charell Star Siger, shares her journey of growing up without her incarcerated father.

Foxy NC staff
In this episode of “Candid,” HelloBeautiful’s staff writer Keyaira Kelly sits down with entrepreneur Charell Star Siger, to discuss the heartbreak of growing up without her incarcerated father and how she summoned the strength to persevere.

‘Dear White People’s’ Ashley Blaine Featherson Talks Being Black In Hollywood

Need A-Pick-Me Up? Listen To These Black Men Talk About How Much They Love Black Women

Attorney General Wants A Return To ‘War On Drugs’ That Led To Mass Incarceration

47th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - Red Carpet

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

14 photos Launch gallery

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Continue reading Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Daddy & Me: These Celeb Dads Make Fatherhood Look So Good

Celebrities are always in the limelight, but to their children, they're just plain old Dad. Scroll through this photo gallery to see all your favorite celebrity fathers playing the role they know best.

