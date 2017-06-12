Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Fellow Contestant

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

OK! Magazine's Summer Kick-Off Party - Arrivals

Corrine Olympios. Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty


Bachelor In Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault following a field producer’s complaint that claims Jackson engaged in non-consensual behavior with a fellow contestant.

Jackson and Corrine Olympios had reportedly been drinking and engaged in sexual acts before venturing to the pool where they began “rubbing, touching and fingering,” according to reports. Jackson also claims he licked Olympios genitals after she allegedly put them in his face.

But according to reports, Corinne Olympios appeared to be too drunk to consent to Jackson’s advances. And according to unnamed sources, despite producers assuming Olympios may have been sexually assaulted, they did not stop filming. Jackson claims

Still, Jackson claims Olympios was the “instigator” and therefore the sexual acts were consensual. He also claims he was too drunk to “consummate” the ordeal because he too was intoxicated.

The producer who filed the complaint has not seen the footage, but folks who have allegedly believe Olympios was “fully engaged.”

Production on the show has been suspended until the investigation is complete, TMZ reports.

DeMario Jackson originally appeared on The Bachelor, but was given the boot when it was revealed he had a girlfriend.

RELATED STORIES:

CANDID: Healing Relationships Between Women And Their Absent Fathers

On Amber Rose, Bush Politics & Feminism

Nick Gordon Arrested For Domestic Battery And False Imprisonment

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Fellow Contestant

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Black Twitter Is Not Here For Tinashe’s Reverse…
 12 hours ago
06.14.17
‘Tea Talk’ Episode 15: OITNB Star Adrienne C.…
 16 hours ago
06.14.17
Vintage Black Beauties Through The Years
 19 hours ago
06.14.17
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Faith Evans’ ‘Coogi Down’ Bustier…
 19 hours ago
06.14.17
2 Live Crew Film Currently In Development
 21 hours ago
06.13.17
The Cast Of ‘Girls Trip’ Covers ‘Essence’ Magazine
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Take That, Take That: Diddy & Beyoncé Top Forbes’…
 21 hours ago
06.14.17
Charlie Wilson Performs “Good Time” On Kimmel Show
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Watch: TLC Kicks Off The Summer With “Way…
 22 hours ago
06.13.17
Oprah Winfrey Sets The Record Straight, Says She’ll…
 22 hours ago
06.14.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Jessica Dime Literally Snatches Treasure’s Wig…
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Lights, Camera, Action! ‘RHOA’ Starts Shooting Season 10
 1 day ago
06.13.17
Xscape Signs On For New Reality Show
 2 days ago
06.13.17
NYC Mother Dies After Complications From Multiple Plastic…
 2 days ago
06.13.17
BMM 2016
Photos