‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Assault Of Fellow Contestant

Bachelor In Paradise contestant DeMario Jackson is being investigated for alleged sexual assault following a field producer’s complaint that claims Jackson engaged in non-consensual behavior with a fellow contestant.

Jackson and Corrine Olympios had reportedly been drinking and engaged in sexual acts before venturing to the pool where they began “rubbing, touching and fingering,” according to reports. Jackson also claims he licked Olympios genitals after she allegedly put them in his face.

But according to reports, Corinne Olympios appeared to be too drunk to consent to Jackson’s advances. And according to unnamed sources, despite producers assuming Olympios may have been sexually assaulted, they did not stop filming. Jackson claims

Still, Jackson claims Olympios was the “instigator” and therefore the sexual acts were consensual. He also claims he was too drunk to “consummate” the ordeal because he too was intoxicated.

The producer who filed the complaint has not seen the footage, but folks who have allegedly believe Olympios was “fully engaged.”

Production on the show has been suspended until the investigation is complete, TMZ reports.

DeMario Jackson originally appeared on The Bachelor, but was given the boot when it was revealed he had a girlfriend.

