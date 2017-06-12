Joe Torry Defends Supporting Bill Cosby At Trial, Says He Didn’t Get A Check From It [EXCLUSIVE]

Last week comedian and actor Joe Torry showed up to court with the embattled legendary entertainer Bill Cosby at his sexual assault trial in a showing of support.

The Tom Joyner Morning Show talked exclusively with Torry about his decision to be a part of Cosby’s public supporters at the courthouse.

According to Torry, he was not paid to be a supporter, he explained, “I never asked Bill for a check. Ain’t never got a check from Bill.”

Adding, “I don’t know what you’re [Tom Joyner] thinking about, that I’m doing this for profit. I know people want to hear, ‘Oh that’s why Joe Torry’s there Thursday. There’s got to be a reason. There’s got to be a check.’ No, that’s my frat brother, that’s a black man that has done a lot for Black America.”

PART 1


PART 2


