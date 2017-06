Your browser does not support iframes.

Cameo featuring Larry Blackmon is one of the headliners at the 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion!

Blackmon called into the TJMS to talk about the Labor Day mega concert with Morris Day but also the truth behind the infamous red codpiece in the Word Up video. Listen to the entire interview above!



