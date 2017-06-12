National
Home > National

Sasha Obama Turns 16 And We Have The Birthday Party Pics!

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington

Source: Pool / Getty

Wow. We really did watch Sasha and Malia Obama grow up right before our eyes! The younger Obama turned 16 over the weekend. Check out the former first daughter with her parents at the festivities.

 

 

#HotShot #BarackObama & #MichelleObama celebrate daughter #SashaObama 16th birthday 😍

A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) on

 

 

June 12: This Day in Black Music History

1 photos Launch gallery

June 12: This Day in Black Music History

Continue reading Sasha Obama Turns 16 And We Have The Birthday Party Pics!

June 12: This Day in Black Music History

Black Music Month originated in 1979.  President Jimmy Carter proclaimed the month of June as Black Music Month to celebrate the wonderful music, the achievements, births, important timelines, events and to remember those we lost.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

birthday , Sasha Obama , Sweet 16

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington
Sasha Obama Turns 16 And We Have The…
 4 mins ago
06.12.17
James Earl Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award During…
 51 mins ago
06.12.17
Mary J. Blige Debuts New ‘Strength Of A…
 17 hours ago
06.12.17
Nick Gordan Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges
 22 hours ago
06.11.17
Colossal Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 1
Ice Cube Confronts Bill Maher On Use Of…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
It’s Here! The Trailer For “Black Panther” Is…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Authorities Give Details On James Hardy’s Death
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Ed Hartwell Claims Keshia Knight Pulliam Broke Their…
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Zoe Saldana Stars In Sia’s Latest Music Video…
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Trial Begins For Bill Cosby
Ed Hartwell Files New Legal Docs Against Keshia…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
#BlackExcellence: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler & Ta-Nehisi…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
Lamar Odom’s Daughter Says Her Dad’s Relationship With…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
Cassius Drops #FirstSupper Cover Featuring 30 ‘Unapologetics’
 4 days ago
06.12.17
VH1's 2nd Annual 'Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms' - Arrivals
Guess How Much Mary J. Blige Has Been…
 4 days ago
06.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos