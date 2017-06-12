Movie News
Black Panther Teaser Trailer plus a Few Facts

The Black Panther teaser trailer is finally out! It seems like we’ve been waiting FOREVER for this movie. Actually, we’ve been waiting over 25 years.

Fact 1 – Wesley Snipes announced in 1992 that his intention to develop and play Black Panther. Then he got the Blade series and the movie got put on the self. After that, it was on again and off again. Finally it was totally shelved. In 2014, the movie got a green light from Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

Fact 2- The original release date was November 2017, but got push back to February 16, 2018.

Fact 3 – There is no country in Africa name Wakanda so filming in the actual country couldn’t happen. Some of the movie was shot in South Korea and at the EUE/Screen Gems Studios and Pinewood Atlanta Studios. Principal production started in January 2017 and ended in April.

Fact 4 – Recently, as soon as the movie comes out, we know about a sequel but not this time. Marvel Studios hasn’t announced anything about a sequel to the Black Panther franchise. Or if there will be a franchise. Right now, we know that he will be in Avengers: Infinity War which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 4, 2018. Now there is a change that he’ll pop up in some of the other Avenger character movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018), Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019) and Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 (July 5, 2019). Plus there is another Avengers film scheduled for May 2019. So that means that we have to go out and support Black Panther the way people supported Wonder Woman! What will be awesome if Marvel does a Black Panther and Storm movie! YES!

Check out the teaser trailer and tell us your thoughts!

