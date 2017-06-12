National
Home > National

Recall on Chef Boyardee Spaghetti And Meatballs

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Spaghetti in Sauce

Source: Bob Ingelhart / Getty

A popular kids food is being recalled by Conagra Brands, Inc. Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to mis-branding and undeclared allergens. The product(s) contains milk not listed on the label. The spaghetti and meatball products were produced on Jan. 5, 2017 and Jan. 12, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

* Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS Made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs Made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 794M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail locations.

Related:
6 Easy Tips And Tricks To Help Kids Make Healthy Food Choices

conagra , recall , spaghetti

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading Recall on Chef Boyardee Spaghetti And Meatballs

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington
Sasha Obama Turns 16 And We Have The…
 4 mins ago
06.12.17
James Earl Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award During…
 51 mins ago
06.12.17
Mary J. Blige Debuts New ‘Strength Of A…
 17 hours ago
06.12.17
Nick Gordan Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges
 22 hours ago
06.11.17
Colossal Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 1
Ice Cube Confronts Bill Maher On Use Of…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
It’s Here! The Trailer For “Black Panther” Is…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Authorities Give Details On James Hardy’s Death
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Ed Hartwell Claims Keshia Knight Pulliam Broke Their…
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Zoe Saldana Stars In Sia’s Latest Music Video…
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Trial Begins For Bill Cosby
Ed Hartwell Files New Legal Docs Against Keshia…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
#BlackExcellence: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler & Ta-Nehisi…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
Lamar Odom’s Daughter Says Her Dad’s Relationship With…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
Cassius Drops #FirstSupper Cover Featuring 30 ‘Unapologetics’
 4 days ago
06.12.17
VH1's 2nd Annual 'Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms' - Arrivals
Guess How Much Mary J. Blige Has Been…
 4 days ago
06.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos