Recall on Chef Boyardee Spaghetti And Meatballs

A popular kids food is being recalled by Conagra Brands, Inc. Approximately 700,125 pounds of spaghetti and meatball products are being recalled due to mis-branding and undeclared allergens. The product(s) contains milk not listed on the label. The spaghetti and meatball products were produced on Jan. 5, 2017 and Jan. 12, 2017.

The following products are subject to recall:

* Libby’s Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Del Pino’s SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS Made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Hy-Top Spaghetti and Meatballs Made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Food Hold Spaghetti & Meatballs Made with pork, chicken and beef in tomato sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Essential EVERYDAY Spaghetti with Meatballs Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce on the label with package code 2100701200 and Use By Date 01/02/19.

*Chef BOYARDEE Mini pasta shells & meatballs, Pasta and Meatballs made with Pork, Chicken and Beef in Tomato Sauce” on the label with package code 2100700500 and Use By Date 12/26/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 794M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to warehouses for distribution and retail locations.

