‘We’ve Found Our Monster’: Arrest Made In Murder Of 12-Year-Old Florida Girl Whose Body Was Found In Creek

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

‘We’ve Found Our Monster’: Arrest Made In Murder Of 12-Year-Old Florida Girl Whose Body Was Found In Creek

Convicted sex offender from Alabama, Robert Letroy Howard, has been arrested and charged with the murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

A convicted sex offender from Alabama has been arrested and charged with the murder of 12-year-old Naomi Jones. Last Monday her body was found in a Florida creek, five days after she went missing.

According to PEOPLEduring a press conference on Thursday, Escambia County Sheriff David Morgan announced that Robert Letroy Howard, 38, was their prime suspect. Morgan said that Howard’s girlfriend lived in the same apartment complex as Jones’ family.

“We’ve found our monster,” Morgan exclaimed.

CBS News reported that detectives first came into contact with Howard when they were canvassed the neighborhood after Jones was reported missing. A red flag went off when they realized that Howard gave them “false information” when he said that he was in Alabama when she disappeared. In addition, surveillance video captured Howard by the creek where Naomi’s body was found. 

Howard is charged with first degree premeditated murder, kidnapping and failure to register as a sex offender in Florida, WEAR-TV reported.

PEOPLE noted that according to past documents, Morgan had been convicted of raping two adult women and served 15 years in prison back in 1999.

In an interview with WRKG, Howard’s sister said that the sheriff’s characterization of her brother was unfair

I want people to know he is not a monster,” Walker said.

Our thoughts are with the Jones’ family.

RELATED NEWS:  

‘An Incomprehensible Tragedy’: Father Charged In Murder Of NBC Executive’s 7-Year-Old Daughter 

Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill Cosby: ‘The Man I’ve Known As A Child Was Funny and Philanthropic’ 

Noose Found At The National African American History Museum

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading ‘We’ve Found Our Monster’: Arrest Made In Murder Of 12-Year-Old Florida Girl Whose Body Was Found In Creek

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
President Obama Hosts Canadian PM Trudeau On His Official Visit To Washington
Sasha Obama Turns 16 And We Have The…
 2 mins ago
06.12.17
James Earl Jones Receives Lifetime Achievement Award During…
 48 mins ago
06.12.17
Mary J. Blige Debuts New ‘Strength Of A…
 17 hours ago
06.12.17
Nick Gordan Arrested On Domestic Battery Charges
 22 hours ago
06.11.17
Colossal Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 1
Ice Cube Confronts Bill Maher On Use Of…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Marvel Studios Hall H Panel
It’s Here! The Trailer For “Black Panther” Is…
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Authorities Give Details On James Hardy’s Death
 2 days ago
06.12.17
Ed Hartwell Claims Keshia Knight Pulliam Broke Their…
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Zoe Saldana Stars In Sia’s Latest Music Video…
 3 days ago
06.12.17
Trial Begins For Bill Cosby
Ed Hartwell Files New Legal Docs Against Keshia…
 3 days ago
06.09.17
#BlackExcellence: Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler & Ta-Nehisi…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
Lamar Odom’s Daughter Says Her Dad’s Relationship With…
 4 days ago
06.12.17
Cassius Drops #FirstSupper Cover Featuring 30 ‘Unapologetics’
 4 days ago
06.12.17
VH1's 2nd Annual 'Dear Mama: An Event To Honor Moms' - Arrivals
Guess How Much Mary J. Blige Has Been…
 4 days ago
06.08.17
BMM 2016
Photos