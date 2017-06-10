#BlackGirlMagic: Compton’s Youngest Mayor Aja Brown Wins Second Term

Photo by

The 35-year-old received about 60 percent of the vote.

Foxy NC staff
Congrats are in order for Compton, California, Mayor Aja Brown! 

On Tuesday she won her second term, defeating former Mayor Omar Bradley. According to the Los Angeles Times, Bradley had forced a runoff in the April primary against Brown, but couldn’t garner enough votes this week to beat Brown, 35, who was the youngest mayor in the city’s history when elected in 2013.

“I think the city is definitely at a crossroads,” Brown said at her watch party at a local TGI Friday’s. “I’m excited to get the next phase of our work done,” she added.

And so are her supporters:

According to the HuffPost, in a post-victory statement released on Wednesday Brown stressed that she plans on finishing the work she started during her first term. This includes youth development, economic growth, culture and arts, safety and infrastructure. She also thanked the city’s residents.

“Throughout this campaign, we witnessed the love that Compton residents have for their city and the interest they have in our shared vision for Compton’s future,” said Brown.

“Progress is a process,” she continued, “and I’m humbled and honored that Compton voters chose to keep up the momentum and finish the work that we’ve started together!”

Brown is also preparing a reform package that would “moderniz[e] city government and long term property tax reform” and is gearing up for the “largest street reconstruction project” that will help repair the streets’ potholes and other issues.

Congrats Aja!

SOURCE: Los Angeles Times; Huff Post

