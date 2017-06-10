Sister Thieves? Kylie Jenner Accused Of Stealing Cameo Designs From A Black Woman

Days after Khloe was accused of fashion theft, the Internet was quick to call out the similarities between the 19-year-old new camouflage gear with PluggedNYC's established line.

Foxy NC staff
Marie Claire Fresh Faces Party - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty


During the same week that her older sister Khloe Kardashian was accused of stealing a woman’s fashion designs for her own fashion line; Kylie Jenner has been accused of the same exact thing.

According to PEOPLE, the Internet was quick to call out the 19-year-old reality star who launched her collection of camouflage gear on Thursday. Many saw serious similarities between her fashions and that of the New York-based brand PluggedNYC.

And PluggedNYC’s founder, Tizita Balemlay, took to the Gram to provide the receipts:

The Camo Collection launches tomorrow at 10am pst on KylieJennerShop.com 📸 @nicksaglimbeni

A post shared by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on

It’s no secret that Jenner was aware that PluggedNYC existed; Balemlay shared this pic of Jenner proudly rocking one of her designs:

@kyliejenner welcome to the #pluggedarmy in our Tan Knit Crop #pluggednyc #kyliejenner

A post shared by PLUGGEDNYC. (@pluggednycstore) on

Not only that, but Balemlay says that Jenner’s people reached out to her to collaborate with her and they were one of the “first” people to order from her existing camouflage line.

Balemlay recently told Buzzfeed that this type of theft isn’t unexpected.

“At the end of the day money equals power and the Kardashians have that power. This is a prime example,” she said. “I don’t have the buzz she does or the money for billboards.”

This isn’t the first time that Jenner has been accused of either jacking Black people’s culture of stealing other people’s designs and work. However, Jenner’s rep have yet to comment on these new accusations.

SOURCE: PEOPLE; Buzzfeed

