Hyundai Recalls Nearly 600 Thousand U.S. Vehicles

This is probably the largest recall ever for Hyundai. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published two large recalls affecting nearly 600,000 vehicles registered in the U.S.

The recall involves 2013-2017 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport SUV’s. There’s a problem with the secondary hood latch that “may corrode and bind.” The latch may remain in the open position when the hood is closed, resulting in the hood possibly opening while the vehicle was in motion, and could result in an accident.

Hyundai will mail recall notices to owners by June 30. If you own one of these vehicles and have further questions, you’re encouraged to call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-671-3059 and ask about recall #163.



The second recall covers Genesis and Sonata models from 2015 and 2016.

The recall stems from corrosion of a parking brake switch that was manufactured in South Korea by SL Corporation. According to NHTSA, the corrosion can occasionally prevent the parking brake warning light from illuminating.

This can create a wide range of problems. If you’ve ever driven off with your parking brake engaged, it affects acceleration and possibly cause the brake to smoke or smell.

Hyundai will mail recall notices to owners by June 30, dealers will replace the parking brake switch at no charge.

For additional information, please call Hyundai customer service at 1-855-671-3059 and ask about recall #164.

Must Read:

Cassius Drops #FirstSupper Cover Featuring 30 ‘Unapologetics’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: