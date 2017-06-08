Wake County Offers Free Food To Kids This Summer…No Application, No Proof Of Income

With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out.

“We want to provide opportunities that encourage young people to move more, sit less and eat smart over the summer break,” said Regina Petteway, director of Wake County Human Services.

This year, Wake County is partnering with local nonprofit organizations to launch the Summer Food Service Program on June 12, 2017. The program will offer children and teens free, nutritious meals at participating sites throughout Wake County during the summer months. Fun activities will be offered at each site.

The Summer Food Service Program also educates children and families about the importance of eating well and exercising often to help build healthy habits that can last a lifetime.

Meals are free to children and teens 18 years old and younger. There is no application necessary, and children do not have to show proof of income to receive a meal. The program will run throughout the summer, ending on Aug. 25.

Meal sites change throughout the summer, so families are encouraged to check these resources frequently to find the site most convenient to them:

Visit wakegov.com/humanservices and click on the “Summer Food” banner;

Call 1-866-3HUNGRY; or

Text “FOODNC” to 877-877.

