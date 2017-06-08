Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion Right Before 2008 Olympics

Photo by

TJMS
Home > TJMS

Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion Right Before 2008 Olympics

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross has released a new memoir that details her experiences on the track and off.

The biggest headline coming out of Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Has Taught Me About God and Life is her decision to have an abortion right before the 2008 Olympics.

She reveals that it was a difficult decision for her and her then fiancé, (now husband) NFL player Aaron Ross to make. Hear more about this in the interview below.


 

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes…
 13 hours ago
06.08.17
Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife…
 15 hours ago
06.08.17
Young, Gifted, and Black: Yara Shahidi Is Heading…
 17 hours ago
06.08.17
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game;…
 23 hours ago
06.07.17
Barack Obama And Justin Trudeau Had The Most…
 24 hours ago
06.08.17
Growing Up, I Always Thought Patty Mayonnaise Was…
 1 day ago
06.08.17
Happy Birthday: We Remember Music Icon Prince Rodgers…
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Janet Sheds 50 Pounds for Upcoming Tour
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A.…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Rihanna Takes To Instagram To Respond To Body-Shaming
 2 days ago
06.07.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: DeMario’s Back…But Not For Long
 2 days ago
06.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos