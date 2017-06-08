Sanya Richards-Ross Reveals She Had An Abortion Right Before 2008 Olympics

Gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross has released a new memoir that details her experiences on the track and off.

The biggest headline coming out of Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Has Taught Me About God and Life is her decision to have an abortion right before the 2008 Olympics.

She reveals that it was a difficult decision for her and her then fiancé, (now husband) NFL player Aaron Ross to make. Hear more about this in the interview below.

Your browser does not support iframes.



