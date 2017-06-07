Entertainment News
Young, Gifted, and Black: Yara Shahidi Is Heading To Harvard!

Yara had her pick of schools and she chose Michelle Obama's alma mater.

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'An American Girl Story - Melody 1963: Love Has To Win' - Red Carpet

Yara Shahidi has decided that she’ll be taking her talents to Harvard!

The Black-ish star took to Instagram make the momentous announcement. Wearing a Harvard hoodie, she quoted James Baldwin in her announcement. This suggests that she fully intends to remain woke as she attends classes at the Ivy League school.


Yara, who got a letter of recommendation from Michelle Obama herself, announced earlier this year that she actually got into every school she applied for (slay, young lady!). Considering Michelle also went there, we’d say Yara chose very well!

However, the actress revealed that she may not be attending any classes for another year as she focuses on her career.

“I’ve been working more than half of my life and that’s always been balanced with school and all of the other responsibilities,” Yara explained to People magazine back in October. “so to have a year to focus on work and to focus on specified interests will be nice before I pick a career and choose what I want to study and my life path.”

Speaking of work, Yara will be starring in the Black-ish spin-off, College-ish, which is set to air on Freeform.

