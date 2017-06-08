World Ocean Day is HERE!

Did you know that today is World Ocean Day? Yeah, we didn’t know that there was one either, but there is a day for everything now. Today, you should think about your plastic. The majority of our plastic isn’t recycled and end up in the ocean. It’s not biodegradable so it is killing the fish and other aquatic animals. So if you like going to the beach, then think about recycling. Find out more about World Ocean Day by visiting the website.
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
