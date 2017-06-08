World Ocean Day is HERE!

Did you know that today is World Ocean Day? Yeah, we didn’t know that there was one either, but there is a day for everything now. Today, you should think about your plastic. The majority of our plastic isn’t recycled and end up in the ocean. It’s not biodegradable so it is killing the fish and other aquatic animals. So if you like going to the beach, then think about recycling. Find out more about World Ocean Day by visiting the website.

