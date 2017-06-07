5 Things The Cavaliers Need To Do To Win

Right now the NBA Finals are Warriors 2 – Cavaliers 0. The good thing is that Game 3 is in Cleveland, but the bad thing is that the Cavs have to work hard to win the title. Really hard. So what do they need to do?

According to the New York Times, there are a few things the Cavs can do to win.

1) Cut the mistakes

2) Slow the game down

3) Get Tough Early

4) Get everyone to step up their game

5) Reflect on what they did last year in Game 3

If they can start clicking right, they have a chance! Click here to read in details what the Cavs need to do.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: