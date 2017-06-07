Sports
Home > Sports

5 Things The Cavaliers Need To Do To Win

bvick
Leave a comment
2017 NBA Finals - Game Two

Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

Right now the NBA Finals are Warriors 2 – Cavaliers 0. The good thing is that Game 3 is in Cleveland, but the bad thing is that the Cavs have to work hard to win the title. Really hard. So what do they need to do?

According to the New York Times, there are a few things the Cavs can do to win.
1) Cut the mistakes
2) Slow the game down
3) Get Tough Early
4) Get everyone to step up their game
5) Reflect on what they did last year in Game 3

If they can start clicking right, they have a chance! Click here to read in details what the Cavs need to do.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

5 photos Launch gallery

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

Continue reading 5 Things The Cavaliers Need To Do To Win

9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game;…
 4 hours ago
06.07.17
Happy Birthday: We Remember Music Icon Prince Rodgers…
 6 hours ago
06.07.17
Janet Sheds 50 Pounds for Upcoming Tour
 7 hours ago
06.07.17
Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A.…
 20 hours ago
06.07.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill…
 21 hours ago
06.07.17
Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After…
 1 day ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 1 day ago
06.06.17
Rihanna Takes To Instagram To Respond To Body-Shaming
 1 day ago
06.07.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: DeMario’s Back…But Not For Long
 2 days ago
06.06.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Recap: Kirk Might Not Be Jasmine’s Baby’s…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Former Miss USA Deshauna Barber Talks Racism During…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Keyshia Cole Fears She’s Losing Her Mother To…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Maxwell Releases Documentary About His King & Queen…
 2 days ago
06.05.17
Mario Mourns The Death Of His Mother
 2 days ago
06.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos