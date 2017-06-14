News
Who Made the Fortune 500 List?

The list is out for the Fortune 500 Companies! Who is on the list? Well number 1 is Walmart. We might hate the long lines and the craziness of the store but we go. We must go a lot for them to be worth $485,873! WOW!! Apple is number 3 on the list and Amazon is number 12. The way everyone buys for Amazon, you would think it would have been number 4 on the list. Hummmm. Interesting.

Click here to see the full list of companies.

