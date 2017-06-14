Who Made the Fortune 500 List?

The list is out for the Fortune 500 Companies! Who is on the list? Well number 1 is Walmart. We might hate the long lines and the craziness of the store but we go. We must go a lot for them to be worth $485,873! WOW!! Apple is number 3 on the list and Amazon is number 12. The way everyone buys for Amazon, you would think it would have been number 4 on the list. Hummmm. Interesting.
Click here to see the full list of companies.
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours