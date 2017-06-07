Entertainment News
Barack Obama And Justin Trudeau Had The Most Epic Dinner Date

Hello Beautiful Staff
PERU-APEC-SUMMIT

Source: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / Getty


America’s favorite male leadership bromance, Former President Barack Obama and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau linked up to discuss community outreach and developing future leaders.

The two met up in Montreal and had dinner in St-Henri.

Justin Trudeau tweeted, “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit and insights tonight in my hometown.”

Obama was in Montreal and gave a speech to the Montreal Chamber of Commerce. He backed the Paris accord and gave his support, despite, a “temporary absence” of American leadership and support.

The Obama Foundation tweeted about the dinner too, stating, “Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders.”

Good to see that even as a private citizen, he is still working towards a better America and a better world.

