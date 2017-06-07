Lifestyle
Truly Reminiscent: Zendaya’s Josephine Baker Look Is A Head Turner!

Singer Zendaya has become a pro at making waves in the world of fashion. Not only does her successful clothing line prove it, but anytime she steps out in something unique, she’s bound to turn heads and cause a stir! At the 16th Annual Chrysailis Butterfly Ball was no exception, as she stepped out in a Josephine Baker inspired gown, a look that was a complete YES for Zendaya from head to toe.

From the sultry fingerwave do to the black classic pumps, Zendaya’s got this look on lock! Her form fitting black gown is something reminiscent of the legendary Josephine, featuring dropped pearl sleeves below Zendaya’s shoulders while the top of the dress came with a choker style around her neck.

This was the perfect evening look, from the perfect amount of makeup to bring out her golden features to the bedazzling jewelry of pearls, Zendaya was ready for the stage!

Are you inspired by Zendaya’s 1920’s classic look? Did she nail the Josephine Baker look? Let us know in the comments!

