Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah’s Twist To The Athleisure Look

Hello Beautiful Staff
Leave a comment

Singer and actress Serayah McNeil was spotted on the town in full fledged FILA gear, with tearaway track pants and a cotton shirt that was tied to show off her sexy mid drift. But the red stilettos and fish net socks only added to Serayah’s unique look.

Taking the athleisure look to a fresh new level, the Empire beauty definitely had her look poppin’ as she went about her day.

Let’s not forget to mention her classic hoop earrings and tossed tresses, as she kept her make up light and natural by wearing a soft pink lip gloss to go with her relaxed and stylish look.

#Empire Star #Serayah spotted out in WestAngeles! 📸 Are we feeling her outfit!?

A post shared by @dailycelebinc on

So what is your take? Did Serayah keep the athleisure look haute with the heels and fish net socks or naught? Vote below now to tell us!


DON’T MISS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Serayah Steps Out In Stripes To Enjoy Some Art

FAB OR FUG: Serayah Gives Us Grownup Glam At Vanity Fair’s Toast To Young Hollywood Soiree

GET THE LOOK: From Barbells To Brunch, Plus Size Athleisure To Make THEM Sweat

Rihanna

FAB FINDS: Show Some Personality In Cool Graphic Sweatshirts

16 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: Show Some Personality In Cool Graphic Sweatshirts

Continue reading FAB FINDS: Show Some Personality In Cool Graphic Sweatshirts

FAB FINDS: Show Some Personality In Cool Graphic Sweatshirts

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes…
 11 hours ago
06.08.17
Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife…
 13 hours ago
06.08.17
Young, Gifted, and Black: Yara Shahidi Is Heading…
 15 hours ago
06.08.17
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game;…
 21 hours ago
06.07.17
Barack Obama And Justin Trudeau Had The Most…
 21 hours ago
06.08.17
Growing Up, I Always Thought Patty Mayonnaise Was…
 23 hours ago
06.08.17
Happy Birthday: We Remember Music Icon Prince Rodgers…
 23 hours ago
06.07.17
Janet Sheds 50 Pounds for Upcoming Tour
 24 hours ago
06.07.17
Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A.…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Rihanna Takes To Instagram To Respond To Body-Shaming
 2 days ago
06.07.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: DeMario’s Back…But Not For Long
 2 days ago
06.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos