Courtney B. Vance Talks About The Importance Of Education, New Movie ‘The Mummy’

Photo by

TJMS
Foxy NC staff
Courtney B. Vance is back on the big screen with his role in The Mummy! 

Vance called into the TJMS to give the scoop on the film – who does he play? Does he get killed? Find out all of the answers in the interview below!


The Mummy hits theaters June 9th!

