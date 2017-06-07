Nia Long & Larenz Tate Play ‘Love Jones’ Trivia, Share Memories In Honor Of 20th Anniversary

TJMS
Can you believe it has been 20 years since the release of the classic film Love Jones? (WOW!)

In celebration of one of Sybil’s (and plenty of other people too) favorite films, we honored the timeless love story with the movie’s stars Nia Long, Larenz Tate and Bill Bellamy!

Check out the full interview below to see who failed at trivia, find out their favorite scenes and much more in this exclusive interview! (And no, they didn’t provide their supplier for the fountain of youth)


