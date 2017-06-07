Nia Long & Larenz Tate Play ‘Love Jones’ Trivia, Share Memories In Honor Of 20th Anniversary

Can you believe it has been 20 years since the release of the classic film Love Jones? (WOW!)
In celebration of one of Sybil’s (and plenty of other people too) favorite films, we honored the timeless love story with the movie’s stars Nia Long, Larenz Tate and Bill Bellamy!
Check out the full interview below to see who failed at trivia, find out their favorite scenes and much more in this exclusive interview! (And no, they didn’t provide their supplier for the fountain of youth)
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
15 Black Movies We'd Like to See Get a Sequel
15 photos Launch gallery
15 Black Movies We'd Like to See Get a Sequel
1. 15. "The Wiz"1 of 15
2. 14. "New Jack City"2 of 15
3. 13. "Car Wash"3 of 15
4. 12. "Boyz in the Hood"4 of 15
5. 11. "Cooley Hish"5 of 15
6. 10. "Booty Call"6 of 15
7. 9. "Brown Sugar"7 of 15
8. 8. "Boomerang"8 of 15
9. 7. "The Wood"9 of 15
10. 6. "Waiting to Exhale"10 of 15
11. 5. "Baby Boy"11 of 15
12. 4. "Coming- to America"12 of 15
13. 3. "Love & Basketball"13 of 15
14. 2. "Soul Food" (with the film cast)14 of 15
15. 1. "Love Jones"15 of 15
comments – Add Yours