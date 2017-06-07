Congressman Al Green To Launch Trump Impeachment Process

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) plans to announce on Wednesday that he is drafting article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, NBC News reports.
According to Green, the president obstructed justice when he fired former FBI Director James Comey.
The Houston Democrat issued this statement, via NBC:
“The facts are simple and indisputable. The president fired the FBI director because the director was investigating the president’s campaign connections to Russian interference in the presidential election.”
Back in May, Green was the first to call for Trump’s impeachment from the House floor, which resulted in a backlash of death threats.
The Houston Chronicle said the congressman played voicemail messages at a town hall meeting on May 20 in which one caller said, “You’ll be hanging from a tree.”
Despite the death threats, Green continues to spearhead the impeachment process. Most of his fellow Democrats are not quite there yet.
According to The Atlantic, congressional Democrats are split on talking publicly about the I-word. Party leaders want to wait for all the facts. For now, all eyes are on Comey’s eagerly anticipated congressional testimony, scheduled for Thursday.
SOURCE: NBC News, Houston Chronicle, Atlantic
