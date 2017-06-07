Trump Announces Nominee For FBI Director

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Trump Announces Nominee For FBI Director

Under scrutiny, the president taps former DOJ prosecutor Christopher Wray, a personal lawyer to his ally Gov. Chis Christie.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday on Twitter that he would nominate Christopher Wray for FBI director, describing him as “a man of impeccable credentials.”

This comes one day before former FBI director James Comey’s congressional testimony, in which many lawmakers are eager to determine if the president fired him to obstruct the department’s investigation into Trump’s ties to Russia.

Wray is one of the attorneys who personally represented New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie, a Trump ally, in the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal, NJ.com reported.

When Wray was a candidate for the position, Christie told NorthJersey.com that he “has absolute integrity and honesty,” adding that Trump “certainly would not be making a mistake if he asked Chris Wray to be FBI director.”

Wray is a former Justice Department lawyer who led the criminal division during the George W. Bush administration. If confirmed by the Senate, he will oversee the FBI’s criminal investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.

SOURCE:  NJ.com, NorthJersy.com

SEE ALSO:

How Deep Are The Trump Administration’s Ties To Russia?

Donald Trump Loves Dictators: Roland Martin Examines James Comey Firing

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

48 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes…
 11 hours ago
06.08.17
Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife…
 13 hours ago
06.08.17
Young, Gifted, and Black: Yara Shahidi Is Heading…
 14 hours ago
06.08.17
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Dodgers Game
Luna Throws Out First Pitch At Mariners Game;…
 21 hours ago
06.07.17
Barack Obama And Justin Trudeau Had The Most…
 21 hours ago
06.08.17
Growing Up, I Always Thought Patty Mayonnaise Was…
 23 hours ago
06.08.17
Happy Birthday: We Remember Music Icon Prince Rodgers…
 23 hours ago
06.07.17
Janet Sheds 50 Pounds for Upcoming Tour
 24 hours ago
06.07.17
Uh Oh! ‘Black Magic’ Creator Sues Vivica A.…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Keshia Knight Pulliam On Why She Supports Bill…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Ciara Gets Real About Her Body Image After…
 2 days ago
06.07.17
Bill Maher Set To Return To HBO’s ‘Real…
 2 days ago
06.06.17
Rihanna Takes To Instagram To Respond To Body-Shaming
 2 days ago
06.07.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: DeMario’s Back…But Not For Long
 2 days ago
06.06.17
BMM 2016
Photos