Ice Cube Will Appear on 'Real Time With Bill Maher' To Discuss The N-Word

Ice Cube Will Appear on 'Real Time With Bill Maher' To Discuss The N-Word

The rapper turned actor was already scheduled to appear on his program before the irreverent host called himself a “house n—ger” on air last week.

Foxy NC staff
Bill Maher and his show seems to be safe for now.

Even though the flippant host of the weekly political talk show went all the way left and called himself a “house n—ger” on live TV last week, he later apologized and HBO confirms that it is not canceling the show (as some have called for.)

This upcoming week, he’s going to have to hash out his words with legendary rapper and take-no-shorts actor, Ice Cube.

The New York Daily News reports that the 47-year-old rapper was already scheduled to appear on “Real Time”, and will reportedly address Maher’s use of it. He initially was supposed to appear on the show to discuss the 25th Anniversary of his album, “Death Certificate.”

Sen. Al Franken, on the other hand, will not be appearing on Real Time. He called Maher’s comment “inappropriate and offensive” and pulled out after the news dropped.

Will Cube check him or will he wreck him? This one should be good.

Photos