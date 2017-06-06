Lifestyle
Sybrina Fulton: ‘I Am Considering Running For Office’ To Better The Lives Of Black Youth

Five years after the death of her son Trayvon, Fulton seeks a new path in advocating for Black lives.

Foxy NC staff
Senate Judiciary Committee Holds Hearing On Stand Your Ground Laws

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of slain teen Trayvon Martin, says she plans to do more for Black youth killed by gun violence during a forum held on Friday in Miami at her alma mater, Norland Senior High School.

Fulton announced she may seek a political future in order to strengthen the lives of Black youth. “I am considering running for office … I can do my best,” Fulton said.

In the days following her son’s death, Fulton expressed that she refused to become a victim and instead used her devastation as a source of empowerment. She and Trayvon’s father, Stacy Martin, outlined their journey from grief-stricken parents to advocates in their book, “Rest In Power.”

As one of the founding members of Mothers of the Movement, Fulton joined WPLG’s initiative, “My Future, My Choice,” which aims to shed light on the rising gun violence in Miami.

During Friday’s town hall, Fulton remained vigilant that though her rise to the forefront of the Black Lives Matter movement was evoked through the death of her son, her commitment remains stronger than ever, and she plans to do more.

 “The only thing I can do is try. And, I am not afraid to try,” she said.

