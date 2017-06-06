Lifestyle
Flint Official Resigns After Using The N-Word To Describe Black Residents

Let's file this under, "not surprised."

Jesse Jackson Leads Rally Protesting Flint Water Crisis

Source: Bill Pugliano / Getty


Phil Stair, a White sales manager at Genesee County Land Bank in Flint, Michigan, resigned on June 5 just days after it was discovered he used the n-word to describe African-American members of the community.

According to MLiveMichele M. Wildman, the bank’s executive director, accepted Stair’s letter of resignation.

“I am deeply troubled by (the statements),” Wildman said as she addressed the county Board of Commissioners on Monday morning. “The citizens of Flint deserve to have trust in their public officials.”

“Flint has the same problems as Detroit — f–ing ni—– don’t pay their bills, believe me, I deal with them,” Stairs is heard saying during a recorded conversation first posted online by Truth Against The Machine.

Stairs was engaged in a conversation with Chelsea Lyons, a Flint activist and independent journalist. Her and a colleague visited a local bar after receiving a tip that Stairs was in attendance.

According to Lyons, Stair’s rant did not end there.

“There are more audio files coming … We’re not going to let this die,” she said in an interview with MLive. According to Lyons, the recordings take place over two days. Her concerns are compounded with the fact that Stair’s former employer is one of Flint’s largest property owners.

“The Land Bank is taking up all of the properties in Flint. They are pushing people out of neighborhood,” she continued. .

SOURCE: MLiveTruth Against The Machine

