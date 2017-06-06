News
Apple is Serious About No Texting and Driving

The Google Nexus One(L) smartphone with

Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

Apple is trying to put a stop to texting and driving by creating a feature that will hold all texts will the car is in motion if the phone is hooked up to the car by Bluetooth or a cable. The “Do Not Disturb While Driving” feature will be a part of Apple’s iOS 11 (a new version of the operating software). If someone text you while you are driving, they will get an automatic message saying that you are driving and you can’t respond at that moment. There are apps out now that won’t allow you to text and drive but you have to download the app and enable it. With the new Apple feature, it is automatic once the software is downloaded.People in the car who aren’t driving can disable the feature. If you are using direction services like Google Maps, those will work with the car in motion but you can’t drive an put in the address.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that eight people are killed each day in crashes because of distracted driving. Looks like Apple has another winner! Will Android phones be next? Click here to read all of the details about the new feature from Apple.

Photos