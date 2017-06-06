Did you even realize that the Stanley Cup Finals were going on at the same time as the NBA Finals? Talk about not getting any love? Well, they just played Game 4, no really and the finals are now tied between the Nashville Predators and the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins. A lot of people thought that the Penguins were going to run off with the cup but it seems that the Predators have some fight in them! The next game is Thursday, June 8, 8pm in Pittsburgh. Let’s takes home the CUP!
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
5 photos Launch gallery
9 “Kanyeisms” We Are Going To Immediately Incorporate Into Our Daily Speech (And When To Use Them)
1. “I am Warhol. I am the #1 most impactful artist of our generation. I am Shakespeare in the flesh.Walt Disney. Nike. Google.”1 of 5
2. “I am your OG and will be respected as such”2 of 5
3. [We] brought the leather jogging pants six years ago to Fendi, and they said no. How many mother*ckers you done seen with a leather jogging pant?”3 of 5
4. “How Sway? You ain’t got the answers Sway!”4 of 5
5. “I went to look at your twitter and you were wearing cool pants”5 of 5
comments – Add Yours