Stanley Cup Finals

Nashville Predators v New York Rangers

Source: Jared Silber / Getty

Did you even realize that the Stanley Cup Finals were going on at the same time as the NBA Finals? Talk about not getting any love? Well, they just played Game 4, no really and the finals are now tied between the Nashville Predators and the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins. A lot of people thought that the Penguins were going to run off with the cup but it seems that the Predators have some fight in them! The next game is Thursday, June 8, 8pm in Pittsburgh. Let’s takes home the CUP!

