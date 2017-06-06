Jeff Friday On The Success Of The American Black Film Festival

Your browser does not support iframes.

Jeff Friday, the founder and CEO of the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) talks about this year’s event, how it has sustained for 21 years, and which celebrities’ careers it has helped launched including Omari Hardwick and Kerry Washington.

(Photo: ABFF.com)

