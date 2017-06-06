INSIDE HER STORY: 12-Year-Old Alena Pitts Makes History With Her Book Deal

Your browser does not support iframes.

06/06/17 – Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Wynter Pitts and her daughter 12-year-old actress-turned-author Alena Pitts about her book series Lena In The Spotlight.

Y'all today is the last day to pre-order ‘Hello Stars’ and take advantage of the great incentives for your girls!! Visit http://forgirlslikeyou.com/hello-stars-alena-pitts-preorder/ for details!! A post shared by Alena Pitts (@alenapitts) on Apr 24, 2017 at 3:53pm PDT

