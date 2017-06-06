TJMS
INSIDE HER STORY: 12-Year-Old Alena Pitts Makes History With Her Book Deal

Foxy NC staff
06/06/17 – Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Wynter Pitts and her daughter 12-year-old actress-turned-author Alena Pitts about her book series Lena In The Spotlight. 

 

